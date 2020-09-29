NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old girl and her 6-month-old daughter are missing from the Bronx.
Jaidi Altamar was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Police said she left her home with her daughter, Kailaney, to go to a local park.
Jaidi is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, wearing a gray tank top, blue jeans, checkered Vans shoes and carrying a blue and gray bag.
Kailaney had on a gray sweatsuit and pink UGGs.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
