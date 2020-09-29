Comments
Sct’d showers will start to work their way through the area around or after midday and will be hit and miss the remainder of the day. Outside of that, it will be mild and humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Rounds of showers and pockets of heavier rain will push through tonight — anytime after 10/11 PM — and stay with us through the late overnight and early morning hours tomorrow. The main concern during this period will be localized flash flooding. When all is said and done, 1-2+” is expected.
For the remainder of the day tomorrow, expect clearing skies and breezy conditions with highs around 70.
As for Thursday, expect partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers with highs in the low 70s.