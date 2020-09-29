NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are concerns over absentee ballot errors in New York City.
Several voters said they received someone else’s return envelope.
Many Brooklyn residents posted about it on social media.
The city’s board of elections sent a tweet asking those affected to contact them.
BOE officials said the error was due to an outside vendor, Phoenix Graphics.
“We are determining how many voters have been affected but we can assure that the vendor will addresses this problem in future mailings, and make sure people who received erroneous envelopes receive new ones,” the department said in a statement.
“We will ensure on behalf of the voters in Brooklyn that the proper ballots and ballot envelopes are in the hands of the voters in advance of Election Day so they can vote.”
