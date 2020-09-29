NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect in a screwdriver attack on the subway.
The situation unfolded shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday inside the Sutphin Boulevard station in Jamaica, Queens.
Police said the suspect approached a 42-year-old man and demanded money. He allegedly followed the victim onto a Manhattan-bound F train.
When the man refused to hand over his wallet, police said the suspect punched him in the head and stabbed him in the right arm with a screwdriver.
The suspect got off at the Briarwood station, and the victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.
