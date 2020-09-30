By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Overnight, expect temps to fall into the 40s north and west, but closer to 60 at the coast. No clouds allow for temps to fall quickly. A sunny and spectacular day lies ahead as we are in-between cold fronts, providing just enough relief from the rain to give us this October beauty.
Temps reach the mid 70s today, a few degrees above average. We can expect a steady breeze from the south, which is providing the nice temps, but that’s the only hiccup for the day.
Overnight Thursday, clouds start to gather ahead of a weak front passing Friday that will spit some light rain across the region. More of a nuisance system to be honest.
This makes way for a spectacular weekend with sunny skies and temps in the mid 60s.
