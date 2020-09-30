NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an argument inside a bodega led to a stabbing last week in Hell’s Kitchen.
It happened shortly before midnight last Wednesday at 10th Avenue and 51st Street.
Police said two men got into an altercation apparently over a scooter. Moments later, one man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the back.
The 42-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police described the suspect as 5 feet 5 to 6 inches tall, last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, black hooded sweater, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
