EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The American Dream mega-mall reopens Thursday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Guests will be able to shop at dozens of stores, visit the Nickelodeon Universe theme park and an NHL-sized skating rink.
The indoor ski and snowboard park reopened Sept. 1.
The DreamWorks water park will finally make its grand debut Thursday.
However, the SEA LIFE Aquarium and LEGOLAND Discovery Center won’t open until next spring.
Guests will have to wear masks, and there will be hand sanitizing stations and barriers. Plus, there’s an urgent care center operated by Hackensack Meridian.
