NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a Bronx building and trying to rape a teenager.
It happened on May 30 at a residential building near Vyse Avenue and Freeman Street.
According to the NYPD, a man broke a window and got into the building around 4:30 a.m. The man then allegedly laid on top of a 15-year-old girl who was asleep in her bed and tried to rape her.
Police say the teenager woke up and screamed. Her mother then intervened and chased the man out of the home.
The victim was not injured.
The NYPD is looking for 30-year-old Marlon Alvarez in connection to this incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
