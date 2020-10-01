Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A well-known Manhattan diner is once again serving up dinner and a show.
Ellen’s Stardust Diner in the Theater District reopened its doors Thursday.
Its famous singing waiters and waitresses, the Stardusters, are back.
For now, the ’50s themed diner is taking reservations only to comply with contact tracing rules.
