Comments
Today will be pretty nice with mostly sunny skies and temps averaging several degrees above normal. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a chance of showers overnight, but the best chance will be west of the city. Expect temps to fall into the mid and upper 50s.
Nuisance showers will push through tomorrow and exit by the early afternoon hours. For the remainder of the afternoon, we’ll see clouds give way to some sunshine. As far as temperatures go, it will be about 10 degrees cooler with highs only in the low 60s.
Saturday’s looking very good with plenty of sunshine, but it will be on the cool side again. Expect highs in the mid 60s.