NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police searching for whoever shot three people with paintballs from a moving vehicle on Staten Island.
It happened within a span of 20 minutes between 9:40 p.m. and 10 p.m. last Friday.
Police said a 37-year-old man was shot on Lander Avenue, followed by a 56-year-old man on Forest Avenue, and then a 32-year-old woman near Richmond Avenue and Lamberts Lane.
The victims suffered pain and bruising, but refused medical attention at the scene.
They all told police the shots were fired from a gray sedan.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
