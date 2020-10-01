NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One out of four women is considering changing careers or quitting the workforce entirely, and it’s all due to the hardships caused by the pandemic, according to a new study.

From job losses to remote learning or the overall lack of child care, this pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but women have had unique challenges.

“Back in March before the pandemic, we had a nanny working with us. Through March until recently, we were just with her,” Queens resident Nayelly Walker told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

“Well, it’s definitely made me think about doing other things,” Queens resident Rose Devidt said. “I’m thinking about maybe a pandemic-proof career.”

McKinsey and Company, in partnership with LeanIn.org, found more than one in four women are considering leaving the workforce or altering their careers due to the added challenges caused by the pandemic.

The statistics are one in three for working mothers.

Jess Huang co-authored the study that surveyed 40,000 people and collected data from more than 300 companies.

“We see that mothers are really struggling. We see that senior women are feeling burnt out, exhausted, like they always have to be on, and we’re seeing that Black women are having additional challenges on top of challenges they already faced in the workplace,” Huang said.

It’s stalling careers and threatening long-term financial security.

It’s an emergency for corporate America, according to the study, that could erase years of progress for women.

“Flexibility and productivity are not exclusive, right? And so it’s important for companies to start thinking about what does it actually mean to be able to support my whole employee?” Huang said.

The study suggests businesses make changes and remember companies that maintain diversity, especially at the top, often outperform their peers.

Until now, the study has never found a difference in attrition between men and women. The takeaway is if you are feeling overworked and overwhelmed, ladies, you are not alone.

To read the full report, visit womenintheworkplace.com.

