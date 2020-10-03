NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday afternoon on a Manhattan subway platform.

Police believe a dispute led to the violence.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Chambers Street Station in Lower Manhattan, CBS2’s Cory James reports.

The man who died was stabbed multiple times in both legs while on the J and Z subway platform.

According to police, the victim was involved in some sort of an altercation with the suspect, who took off in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead about 40 minutes after the stabbing.

The victim’s name has not been released, but investigators say he was in his 20s.

Riders say what happened is heartbreaking and scary.

“We’ve got a 20-year-old, 14-year-old, 12-year-old, and I worry about that because they are my grandkids,” said Andrea Rodriguez.

“This is the world we live in. It’s getting crazier, stressful day by day,” Selina Tricoche said. “For that to happen, that’s scary.”

At this time, the suspect has still not been arrested and a motive is not known.

Authorities are working to see if there are surveillance cameras that may have recorded him.

