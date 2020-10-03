Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least three firefighters were hurt battling a fire at a Walgreens in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.
The fire started just before 5 a.m. at the store on Liberty Avenue in East New York, the FDNY said.
More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene, which crews were able to get under control.
The injured firefighters were taken to the hospital and are all expected to be OK.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
