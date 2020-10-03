Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Welcome to the weekend everybody! It’s a crisp and classically fall morning across the region with blue skies and temps in the 40s and low 50s, with even a few upper 30s!
Bright skies through the day will allow temps to rise nicely into the low and mid 60s, with just a slight breeze… overall a picture perfect fall day!
Expect another pleasant day tomorrow albeit with some more clouds… Temps will once again be in the low and mid 60s under filtered sunshine. The next chance for rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday.
