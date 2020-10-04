By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was another lovely day across the area with temperatures once again in the mid and upper 60s.
Some more clouds moved in during the afternoon and they’ll stick around through the night, with just a slight chance for some spotty showers. It won’t be as chilly, with temps in the mid-50s around New York City.
Monday will start off mostly cloudy with a few showers, but the afternoon is looking better. Expect a bit of sunshine for the afternoon, with temps in the mid 60s once again.
Things will warm up just a bit during the middle of the week, with temps reaching 70 on Tuesday and into the low 70s Wednesday.
