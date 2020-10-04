NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — U.S. Coast Guard officials say a container vessel is no longer leaking fuel and it has left a terminal in New Jersey to undergo repairs in New York.
The container vessel YM Mandate was found to be leaking oil from a crack in the hull last week at the Global Container Terminal in Bayonne.
Officials said Wednesday that oil was being pumped from the affected tank to a barge alongside the vessel. In addition, a containment boom and absorbent pads were deployed around the vessel and skimming vessels were removing oil from the water.
The Coast Guard said Sunday a dive survey found no additional damage, and the vessel departed Saturday to undergo repairs at a different facility in the Port of New York. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and Gallagher Marine Systems were involved in the response.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)