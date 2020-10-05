Comments
By Mark McIntyre
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning, everybody. It’s going be a somewhat gray and cool start to the day, with a chance for a few spotty showers as well.
The good news is that by afternoon we’ll get some sun back, and temperatures will once again be near seasonable levels in the mid and upper 60s.
Things will warm up just a bit for mid-week, with temps reaching 70 on Tuesday and into the low 70s on Wednesday.
By the end of the week, things will feel much more like autumn, with bright skies, light breezes, and temps only in the upper 50s on Friday.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.