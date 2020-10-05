Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 4-year-old is hospitalized after suffering burns overnight in a fire in Brooklyn.
The flames broke out around 1:15 a.m. on the top floor of a three-story building on Pitkin Avenue.
The child was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell.
Three adults – two 37-year-old women and an 18-year-old man – were taken to area hospitals to with smoke inhalation, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.