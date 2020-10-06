Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video shows a violent encounter inside a bodega in the Bronx.
The video was released by a coalition of bodega owners.
The group said two young men were chased into the store by other men with a machete and fought back to stay alive until police arrived.
The coalition said the video shows the dangers bodega owners and customers face from criminals on the streets.
They plan to make an appeal for more protection at a news conference Tuesday.
