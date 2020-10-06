Comments
Matt DeLucia
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Expect to wake up to a few more clouds on Tuesday.
Skies will brighten up nicely though, leading to a mild fall day, with temperatures around 70. Some sprinkles or a brief light shower is possible east of the city during the morning hours, but it shouldn’t be a big deal.
The area will be even warmer by Wednesday as temps will reach the mid-70s ahead of a cold front. That front will move through Wednesday night with a brief shower chance. The best bet to see some drops will be areas north of the city. The moisture will likely be very limited.
Temps will back in the 60s to finish out the week, with chilly mornings and dry conditions.