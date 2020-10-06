ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say two more bodies have been recovered from the scene of a massive fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
That brings the total to four dead, including three children.
The blaze started around 6 p.m. Monday with a soda machine at the Dollar and Party Store on Elizabeth Avenue. The flames quickly spread to a furniture store above.
UPDATE on last night's fatal fire in Elizabeth, NJ from city officials. @CBSNewYork
A total of 4 people died.
3 children and 1 adult.
1 adult in critical condition.
City officials say it appears fire began at soda machine in Dollar and Party Store.
Victims were on 2nd floor.
— Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) October 6, 2020
Merlyn Vasquez, 36, was critically injured. Her 8-year-old daughter, Daniella Marquez, and the girl’s 11-year-old friend, Elizabeth Correas, were both killed.
Authorities said they were shopping inside the furniture store when the fire broke out. They tried to escape through a back gate, but it was locked.
On Tuesday morning, authorities said they found two more bodies in the wreckage. They’re believed to be 41-year-old Candida Martinez-Del Reyes and 10-year-old Paola Marquez.
Authorities previously said another adult was in critical condition, but that was not the case.
