WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) -The Internal Revenue Service is extending the deadline to apply for a government stimulus check.

The $1,200 checks were issued in the spring, but the IRS used tax return data to process the checks, and many Americans don’t file a return.

The deadline has now been extended from Oct. 15 to Nov. 21.

It’s not clear how many people who are eligible haven’t received the checks, but the agency has created a tool that can help with applications.

CLICK HERE for more information.

