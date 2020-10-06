Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) -The Internal Revenue Service is extending the deadline to apply for a government stimulus check.
The $1,200 checks were issued in the spring, but the IRS used tax return data to process the checks, and many Americans don’t file a return.
The deadline has now been extended from Oct. 15 to Nov. 21.
It’s not clear how many people who are eligible haven’t received the checks, but the agency has created a tool that can help with applications.
CLICK HERE for more information.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.