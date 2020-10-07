NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Affordable SoHo?
If Mayor Bill de Blasio gets his way, mixed income housing will become part of the neighborhood often associated with luxury lofts and high end retail.
Wednesday, the mayor released a rezoning plan to allow for more residential buildings in the SoHo-NoHo area.
“There is a lot of support on the ground that there needs to be affordable housing in every community, including those that are upper income. They also need to have affordable housing in those communities, and that’s what this will achieve,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The administration says the plan could bring as many as 3,200 new homes with approximately 800 permanently affordable units to the area.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.