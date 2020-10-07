KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey postal service worker has been arrested for allegedly putting mail, including election ballots, into a dumpster.
Investigators say 26-year-old Nicholas Beauchene, of Kearny, threw out more than 1,800 pieces of mail, including 99 general election ballots, intended to be delivered to residents along his route in Orange and West Orange.
The United States Postal Service told CBS2 the mail has since been delivered.
Beauchene faces five years in prison and a $250 fine if convicted.
This isn’t the only election concern in Bergen County.
Nearly 7,000 Teaneck voters received mail-in ballots Monday with the wrong Congressional candidate. The county clerk said it was due to a computer mis-programming and they will be getting new ballots.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year all registered New Jersey voters automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot.
They can choose to mail their completed ballot, bring it directly to a poll worker on Election Day, or opt to vote in person.
