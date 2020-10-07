NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who knocked out a store clerk and stole $8,000 on Staten Island.
The violent robbery happened last Tuesday morning at Hot Bagels on Arthur Kills Road.
The masked thief can be seen hitting another employee before clearing out the register.
“I feel a little bit hurt, then I take some medicine, still I have pain,” clerk Maroof Dabsim said.
The clerk said he had only been working there for about a week before the attack.
