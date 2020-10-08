(CBSNewYork)- The daughter of legendary Brooklyn Dodgers star Jackie Robinson took to Twitter Thursday to express her displeasure that the Trump campaign used an image of her father in its latest ad. Sharon Robinson tweeted that the family strongly disapproves of the use of Robinson’s image in the ad as the campaign “is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in.”

Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump — Sharon Robinson (@sharonarobinson) October 8, 2020

The ad, titled “Say What You Will About America“, was posted to the president’s official YouTube account this week. It features black and white images from the first half of the 1900s including photos of Jim Thorpe, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robinson.

While the Robinson family may want the image removed, Yahoo! Sports reports that there may not be any legal recourse to do so. “Unless she owns the image and the campaign used it without her permission, the most she may be able to do is publicly call for them to remove it.”