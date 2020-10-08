NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of groping women on the subway.
The suspect allegedly grabbed five women’s buttocks between Sept. 4 and Oct. 5.
The incidents happened at the Atlantic Avenue, Delancey and Essex Street, Lawrence Street-Metrotech and Dekalb Avenue stations in Brooklyn, as well as the 42nd Street-Times Square station in Manhattan.
The victims ranged in age from 27 to 41 years old.
Police said one woman was tending to her child when she was assaulted.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
