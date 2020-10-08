NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This year’s Comic Con is underway. But instead of large crowds at the Javits Center, fans are flocking to their computer screens.

Comic Con is a chance to geek out with fellow fans. Usually tens of thousands flock to Javits dressed up as their favorite comic book heroes and villains. But instead of those large crowds, the Center sits empty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, the show must go on.

This years Comic Con will run through Sunday, and it’s already generated plenty of buzz.

“They still enjoy getting together with their friends, seeing their celebrities, going to panels, cosplaying together. We just had to figure out an innovative way to make that happen for them,” Reedpop event manager Betty Waypa told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon on Thursday.

Waypa said what makes this year’s gathering different is, “There’s no waiting in line for anything. You get the best seat in the house in the comfort of your own home.”

So far, there have been show trailers, sneak peeks at new animated series, and even a special appearance at one of the panels by NBA great Shaquille O’Neal.

Even though everything has been confined to the small screen, there’s still plenty of room to let your imagination run wild.

