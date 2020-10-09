NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a commuter alert for drivers on the West Side Highway this morning.
It appears the southbound lanes were milled overnight, leaving a roughly four-inch drop-off south of the 96th Street exit.
There are no warning lights on the dark stretch of roadway.
Some drivers we spoke with suffered car damage.
“Headed out to a job site for work, coming over the ridge, just next thing I know I was half airborne. Came down, couldn’t see where the roadway was, what was going on, just smashed in hard. Lost a mirror in my car, entire rim cracked,”driver Steven Schlegel told CBS2. “I mean, it’s not even a popped tire, the entire rim cracked right off. It’s a pretty dangerous bump. There’s no signs or nothing to show you it’s there. Probably one of the darkest parts of the highway, too.”
Drivers should take it slow in that area.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.