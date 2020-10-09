NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Today is the deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Registrations can be completed online, by mail or in-person.

For online registrations, voters must have a valid New York ID or drivers license.

To register by mail, voters can download an application or pick it up at a post office, library or government office.

For in-person registrations, voters must visit a Board of Elections office.

Mayor Bill de Blasio encourages New Yorkers to let their voices be heard.

“The deadline for registering to vote is right upon us now. So with everything else going on, if you have not registered to vote and you want to participate in this election, this Friday is your last chance,” he said Thursday. “The bottom line is: Literately most important election of our lifetimes.”

New Jersey’s voter registration deadline is coming up on Oct. 13, and Connecticut’s is Oct. 27.

In New York, early voting starts on Oct. 24.

Click here to check your voter registration status.

