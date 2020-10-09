By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
I hope everyone had a chance to enjoy this great weather we experienced today! Temps were normal and skies were clear. Tonight, the clarity continues, and temps do not drop as low as previous nights. NYC’s low: 59.
Saturday is a spectacular day! A real October Gem! Temps in the mid 70s and lots of sun. You might be able to squeeze in one last beach day.
Sunday comes with more clouds overall, but if you live or play north of NYC, expect brighter skies. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 60s, to the lower 70s. Sunday night, showers gather ahead of a cold front and the remnants of Delta.
Monday is wet weather day, so please take the umbrella as you go forth.
