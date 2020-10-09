NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the suspect they say attacked a 13-year-old girl.
According to police, it happened Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Alderton Street and 62nd Avenue in Queens. Police say the girl was walking with her 4-year-old sister when the suspect drove by. He pulled his vehicle over to the side of the road, got out and approached the two.
That’s when they say he tore two necklaces off the 13-year-old’s neck and tried to rip an earring out of her ear. He then drove off.
The girl suffered a laceration to her ear, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
