NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man died during a police-involved shooting in Queens on Thursday.

Police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Tyran Dent, was believed to have been involved in a non-fatal shooting at the end of September that injured four people. The department said it received a tip that he was inside a house near 182nd Place and 144th Avenue in Springfield Gardens early Thursday afternoon. Warrant Squad officers were dispatched to the location.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said when Dent saw them he took off in a white SUV and crashed into a woman driving a black Chevy Suburban.

One neighbor told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis her son witnessed part of the chaos leading up to the shooting.

“The guy was coming from that end and he couldn’t make the turn on 184th Street, so he hit my grandson’s car and then he come straight down and he hit another lady down there and then the lady end up on the curb,” the neighbor said.

The driver of the Suburban spoke with CBS2, but didn’t want to be identified.

“He was coming so fast and I was trying to figure out what to do,” she said.

These are the two guns recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/dg8vDm1iDq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 8, 2020

Officers chased Dent for two blocks.

“It is at this time the suspect displays two handguns, and the officers can be heard on body-worn cameras telling the suspect numerous times to drop the guns,” Monahan said. “The suspect then apparently fired at least four times at the officers, and the officers returned fire numerous times, striking the suspect. The suspect was removed to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

A neighbor verified Monahan’s account.

“He saw the cops give him a two-minute warning to put the gun down. Two minutes consecutive. ‘Put the gun down. Put the gun down.’ He didn’t and this is the outcome,” the neighbor said.

WATCH: NYPD Briefing On Fatal Shooting

Seven officers fired their weapons, discharging nearly 60 shots, sources told CBS2.

Monahan said the suspect had numerous prior felony convictions and was out on parole.

“Once again, NYPD cops are running into harm’s way in order to keep New Yorkers safe,” Monahan said. “This underscores the extreme dangers our cops face each and every day.”

Two guns were recovered, police said.

Seven officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation. CBS2 was told none of the officers or neighbors were hurt.

On Thursday night Dent’s family was grieving their loss. A woman who identified herself as Dent’s sister spoke to CBS2’s Cory James exclusively.

“Y’all could’ve shot him somewhere else, in his foot,” she said.

Authorities also mentioned a Facebook status that police said Dent posted right after last month’s shooting that says “I been to jail and I ain’t going back.”

However, his loved ones deny he was involved in that incident.

“He wasn’t. He wouldn’t do that,” his sister said.

