NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday is World Homeless day and a group of young musicians decided to lift the spirits of those in need.
The Bowery Jazz Messengers played outside the Mission, providing melodic sounds for people waiting in line for meals.
Seventeen-year-old Bato Aydelotte, who plays the drums, founded the group in 2019.
He’s a student at LaGuardia High School and volunteers at the Bowery Mission.
