NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video released Saturday shows a suspect pushing a man onto the subway tracks at the Columbus Circle station in September.
The 30-year-old victim was waiting for the southbound A train on Sept. 24 when a man randomly shoved him onto the tracks.
MORE — Father Shoved Onto Subway Tracks In Unprovoked Attack: ‘I Thought I Was Going To Lose My Life’
The victim made it off the tracks before the next train arrived. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.