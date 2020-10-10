By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

There was a bit more cloudiness today compared to yesterday but it was still pretty mild with many spots in the low 70s! Expect clouds to dominate overnight and there could be a few sprinkles well north and west, but most stay dry and cool with temps in the 50s to around 60.

Sunday looks like a cloudy day overall with high temperatures a few degrees cooler than today, mainly in the middle 60s. A few showers are possible late in the day, but it looks like Sunday night into Monday will be the soggiest of the next seven… thanks to remnants of Delta.

Rain will be heavy at times late Sunday night into Monday, with localized flooding issues possible as tropical moisture slowly moves through the area… Make sure you have the umbrella handy! It will also be much cooler and breezy with highs only in the 50s.

