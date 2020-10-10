Comments
NUTLEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One person died in a house fire in New Jersey on Saturday.
Authorities say the fire started inside a two-story home on Myrtle Street in Nutley.
Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
One neighbor says the fire may have started inside the home’s attached garage.
“So sad, so sad. I don’t know how it happened, but he was such a wonderful man, him and his wife,” neighbor Deborah Sierchio said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.
