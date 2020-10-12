COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBSNewYork/AP) — A college student from New Jersey was killed in a shooting near the Ohio State University campus early Sunday morning.
Authorities identified the victim as 23-year-old Chase Meola, a fifth-year marketing major and former football player at Mahwah High School.
Columbus, Ohio police were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting in an alley and found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene, the university’s public safety department said.
“The Ohio State University community is in mourning, and our deepest condolences and support go to the family and friends of Chase,” the university public safety department said, adding that counseling services were available for students and staff.
Officials said reports indicated that some people were asked to leave a house party in the area and an altercation occurred outside.
Columbus police said an 18-year-old suspect was in custody and was charged with murder, but other persons of interest are being questioned.
