NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Charges are pending against a Queens woman accused of leaving her newborn son outside after giving birth.

The baby boy was found outside a multi-family home in Richmond Hill Sunday morning. Authorities believe the 23-year-old woman delivered him Saturday night.

Police said the newborn was naked, attached to his umbilical cord, and lying next to garbage.

The baby was in critical condition after being rushed to Jamaica Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

Dr. Peter Silver, medical director at the hospital, told CBS2’s Cory James that it’s important to remember the Abandoned Infant Protection Act or Safe Haven Law is designed to prevent situations like this.

MORE: Abandoned Newborn Found Naked In Queens Alley, Hospitalized

“What that law states is that parents can anonymously turn over an unwanted baby, as long as they do it in a safe way and the baby is not injured, up to 30 days of age. Again, as long as the baby is cared for and somebody knows the baby is there,” Silver said.

That can happen at a hospital, staffed police station, or staffed fire station, he added.

The person giving away the infant is also not required to leave his or her name.

The woman believed to be the child’s mother was taken into custody and to a hospital to be evaluated.

She has not been charged.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.