NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to identify a suspect in a sexual assault case.
It happened early Sunday morning in the West Village.
A 20-year-old woman was walking near Barrow and Greenwich streets when she was pushed from behind.
After she fell to the ground, the suspect told her he had a gun, sexually abused her, and then took off.
The victim was taken to Beth Israel Hospital for evaluation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
