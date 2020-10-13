By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re waking up Tuesday to much of the same — overcast skies with showers and drizzle.
The good news is temperatures were expected to rise a bit overnight. While we were stuck in the low 50s all day Monday, it should start off at around 60 on Tuesday.
It will be a transition day as a front approaches from the west and helps kick the remnant moisture of Delta away from us. The morning hours will definitely be the wetter half. Showers will be around in the afternoon, but it will be more spotty as the day goes on. It will also be milder, with highs in the upper 60s.
Overall, another half inch to inch of rainfall is expected before it all wraps up. Some late day breaks of sun are possible, especially to the west of the city.
It will all set up a beautiful Wednesday. Expect lots of sunshine and temps in the low 70s.
