NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A seven-foot tall bronze version of the famous sculpture “Medusa with the Head of Perseus” was unveiled Tuesday at Manhattan’s Collect Pond Park.
The statue is the work of artist Luciano Garbati and was created as a response to Benvenuto Cellini’s original work from the 16th century.
Garbati says it reverses the traditional narrative of Medusa and is a tribute to the #MeToo movement.
The sculpture purposely faces the New York County Criminal Court, where Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape.
The statue will be on view through April 2021.
