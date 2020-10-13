CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:#MeToo, Collect Pond Park, Local TV, Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A seven-foot tall bronze version of the famous sculpture “Medusa with the Head of Perseus” was unveiled Tuesday at Manhattan’s Collect Pond Park.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: A person walks past the newly installed statue of “Medusa With The Head of Perseus” by Argentine-Italian artist Luciano Garbati stands in Collect Pond Park on October 13, 2020 in New York City. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, the seven-foot bronze sculpture changes the narrative of Medusa, offering a different take on the 16th Century Florentine bronze statue of “Perseus with the Head of Medusa” by Benvenuto Cellini. The statue was installed directly across from New York County Criminal Court, the location of many high profile abuse cases including the recent Harvey Weinstein trial. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The statue is the work of artist Luciano Garbati and was created as a response to Benvenuto Cellini’s original work from the 16th century.

Garbati says it reverses the traditional narrative of Medusa and is a tribute to the #MeToo movement.

The sculpture purposely faces the New York County Criminal Court, where Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape.

The statue will be on view through April 2021.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply