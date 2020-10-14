NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The resignation of a high-ranking officer in the NYPD comes amid reports Mayor Bill de Blasio was meddling in police affairs.

Specifically: How to enforce coronavirus restrictions.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the NYPD is sending a different message, saying Chief Fausto Pichardo is retiring, calling him “one of the most highly respected leaders in policing.”

And though he is a valued officer, sources tell CBS2 this all stems from the mayor’s micromanaging.

The NYPD is down a valued officer Wednesday morning at arguably one of the most crucial times he’s needed. Exclusive video shows NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo dodging questions from reporters after turning in his papers and telling Mayor de Blasio he’s done.

Sources say even Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tried to dissuade him.

It’s a stark contrast to December when the mayor named the 20-year police veteran the first Dominican-American to take the job.

“I’m speechless,” Pichardo said at the time.

“This is a moment to celebrate and a moment to recognize as real progress and change at the NYPD,” de Blasio said in December.

Ironically, earlier Tuesday the NYPD revealed deeper changes to restore community trust in the men and women in blue. But sources say it appears the mayor didn’t trust the chain of command in the NYPD.

Pichardo’s final straw allegedly happened when returned home from long hours at the Borough park protests over new COVID-related restrictions. Sources say he missed calls and messages from the mayor which lead to a blowout over the phone. The mayor wanted him to handle a block party in the Bronx that Pichardo felt a precinct commander could.

Former NYPD Lt. Darrin Porcher explains the issue.

“We have a pecking order with who does what, and when the mayor picks and selects who does what, who he sees fit to deal with a particular instance, it fractures the chain of command within the NYPD,” Porcher said.

Tuesday night on CNN, the mayor didn’t address the resignation. He was asked how enforcement was going to control a surge in coronavirus cases.

“We’ve had some very powerful enforcement efforts. They are being duly noted in all the communities affected,” he said.

The mayor’s press secretary put out a statement late Tuesday that calls Pichardo a “deeply respected leader” and says “City Hall is continuing to have conversations with him regarding his future.”

The resignation comes at a time when officers have been told to prepare for more protests ahead of the presidential election and Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

