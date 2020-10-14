NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vigil was held in Brooklyn on Wednesday to remember George Floyd on what would have been his 47th birthday.

Floyd is the Minneapolis man who was killed by a white police officer on May 25.

His death led to a national reckoning on race in the United States.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

Supporters of the family gathered in front of a mural dedicated to Floyd on Flatlands Avenue.

Floyd’s brother was also there.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to call him and tell him happy birthday or give him a hug or just hear him crack a joke, but I know he’s good,” Terrence Floyd said. “I’m here to be a voice for my brother and speak when he can’t speak, to walk where he can’t walk.”

Supporters are also calling for more police reform.

