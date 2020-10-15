We’re in for another nice day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures running nearly 10 degrees above normal. It will be our warmest day of the week, too, with highs in the low 70s.
Clouds make a comeback tonight with a chance of showers during the overnight hours. Temps will fall into the low 60s and upper 50s in the city.
Some showers will pass through tomorrow morning with more widespread showers and eventually rain filling in during the afternoon. As far as temperatures go, they’ll actually fall off through the day: mid and low 50s by day’s end.
We’ll see periods of rain tomorrow night with the rain ending early Saturday morning. When all is said and done, 0.5″ to 2+” is expected.
The remainder of the day on Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and a little chilly with highs in the upper 50s.
