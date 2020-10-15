Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Thursday morning.
It happened near Thomas S. Boyland Street and Prospect Place around 3 a.m. in Brownsville.
According to police, the victim, 29, was riding a dirt bike when he was hit by an SUV.
Police said the driver got out of the car and fled the scene on foot.
The man was taken to the hospital.
So far, police have not made any arrests.
