NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Singer John Legend‘s emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards provided comfort to families experiencing pregnancy loss.

At Wednesday’s award ceremony, John Legend’s song “Never Break” took on a whole new meaning. Dedicated to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, the performance came just two weeks after the couple shared their devastating pregnancy loss.

“It just opened up the floodgates for many people to come forward and say this happened to me too in a very healing way” said March of Dimes President and CEO Stacey Stewart in an interview with CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

According to the March of Dimes, that advocates for women and babies, 10-20% of all pregnancies end in miscarriage.

Stewart encourages grieving families to share their stories too, but only if they’re ready.

“This community of people that you didn’t even know existed who can be there for you when you need help and you need support and need someone to lean on as well,” said Stewart.

It was the National Council of Jewish Women’s support group that helped Melissa Broudo navigate her loss, three different instances, including a pregnancy at 17 weeks.

“Talking to the peer counselors there knowing that other people went through this and they did have children,” said Broudo. “They were impacted by that experience but it didn’t have to define whether or not they had a family.”

Now Broudo has 5- and 6-year-old boys, but addressing her grief was a process.

“I remember being in a store and there was a woman that was pregnant who worked there and I ran out of the store hysterically crying,” said Broudo.

And you can’t forget about the partners, who often have their own, no less important journey.

For many, that’s what made John Legend’s emotional performance even more poignant. Unbreakable, using art to share his grief, with the world.

Because of COVID, many of the support groups are being held online.

You can find resources at the following websites:

