NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Marchers gathered at the Brooklyn Bridge to mark the 25th anniversary of the Million Man March.
Twenty five years ago today, Black men from all over the country gathered at the National Mall in Washington for the historic show of unity.
To mark the anniversary, men of color are marching across the bridge to Foley Square in Manhattan.
Organizers say the event highlights the ways men of color in New York City and throughout the country are getting involved in their communities.
