NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect was caught on camera robbing a Bronx bodega, allegedly the latest target of a one-man crime spree.
The NYPD is trying to figure out who the man in the video is.
Police released surveillance video from Oct. 13 at the store on East 152nd Street in the Woodstock section.
It shows the gunman went behind the counter and approached the clerk. Police said he stole about $600 from the cash register.
According to police, it’s believed he stole $1,000 from a bodega of Prospect Avenue earlier that day.
They’re the latest of five bodega robberies that police say were all been committed by the same suspect since late September.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
